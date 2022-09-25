Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.