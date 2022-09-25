Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.92

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 318949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBGSY. Erste Group Bank downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.