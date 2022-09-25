Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.56

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 9004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Schneider National Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

