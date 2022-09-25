Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 139,165 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IAC worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in IAC by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after acquiring an additional 599,828 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after acquiring an additional 452,903 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,540,000 after purchasing an additional 378,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 21.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,539,000 after purchasing an additional 294,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

