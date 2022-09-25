Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 4,977 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Ziff Davis worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $151,111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $142,930,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ziff Davis Trading Down 0.5 %

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.