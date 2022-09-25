Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 257,749 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 257,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 182,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE FNF opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

