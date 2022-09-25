Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,484 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

