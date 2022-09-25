Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.58% of Impinj worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $8,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj Stock Down 7.6 %

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,244,325.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,142 shares of company stock worth $7,129,883. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $79.17 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.