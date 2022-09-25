Scout Investments Inc. Buys 14,364 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,162.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,162.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,933 shares of company stock worth $109,711 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.0 %

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.86. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

