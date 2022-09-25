Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,531 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.33% of Thor Industries worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,932,000 after buying an additional 75,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $69.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

