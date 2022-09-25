Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of Cohen & Steers worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.64%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

