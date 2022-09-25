Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.27 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,205 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Floor & Decor worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FND shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

