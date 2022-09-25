Scout Investments Inc. Has $18.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,214 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.88% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 88,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

