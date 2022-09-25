Scout Investments Inc. Has $22.15 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,994 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Roku worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Roku by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Roku by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Roku by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 1.7 %

ROKU opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.