Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ambarella worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $58.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,067 shares of company stock valued at $573,600 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

