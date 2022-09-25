Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 461,303 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.4 %

KNX stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.