Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.39% of Installed Building Products worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Installed Building Products Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

