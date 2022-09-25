Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Verint Systems worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

