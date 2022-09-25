Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,385,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

