Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Balchem worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

