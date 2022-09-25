Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,733 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $320.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.50.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

