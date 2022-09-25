Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.91% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.19. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.47.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $989,364.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,142,833.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.