Scout Investments Inc. Sells 146,553 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 146,553 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,261,000 after buying an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,039,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,504,000 after buying an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Shares of GRMN opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $173.29.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

