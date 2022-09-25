Scout Investments Inc. Sells 24,379 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,379 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.42% of BWX Technologies worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.