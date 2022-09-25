Scout Investments Inc. Sells 941,642 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941,642 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of ChampionX worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 342,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.62.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

