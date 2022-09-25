Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 64,344 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of SCU opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $581.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -24.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 85.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 99.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

