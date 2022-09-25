Secret Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,027.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Secret has a total market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 112.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00201579 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.