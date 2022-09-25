Seele-N Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $205.86 million and $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,914.37 or 0.99994039 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058962 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005734 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00066149 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

