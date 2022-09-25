Seele-N Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $205.86 million and $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,914.37 or 0.99994039 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006751 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058962 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003105 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010574 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005734 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00066149 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.
