Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Select Medical by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 332,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after acquiring an additional 309,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.