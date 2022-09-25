SelfKey Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and $2.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071397 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10913843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.