Sentinel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,738.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $102,738.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel launched on March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,294,938,882 coins and its circulating supply is 11,823,111,567 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is an open-source decentralized VPN network application, a modern VPN solution backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel Network hosts open-source distributed and decentralized applications that provide users with assurance that their session information is not being logged, their communication not being stored, and that not even the creator of the application can view any dataThe original Sentinel token (SENT) was an ERC-20 token used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform.The Sentinel Network ($DVPN) is a peer to peer bandwidth marketplace that enables Decentralized Virtual Private Network (dVPN) applications and services. Powered by the native $DVPN token along with Tendermint core & Exidio.Sentinel (ERC20) is migrating to its own sovereign Cøsmos SDK/Tendermint-based blockchain. The community-enabled swap process is live. It is ongoing and will continue for over 12 months, until April 15th 2022. Tokens will be credited after genesis of the mainnet launch on March 27th 2021. Now every Sentinel ($SENT) holder can swap their $SENT tokens for mainnet $DVPN tokens. The swap is at a ratio of 1:1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

