Sentivate (SNTVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,630.00

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $31,630.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

