Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
SMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Sharps Compliance Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Compliance
About Sharps Compliance
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
