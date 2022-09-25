Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

About Sharps Compliance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1,164.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 157,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.