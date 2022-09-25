Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 4.4 %

SHLS opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 506.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.