Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.23.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SBSW opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

