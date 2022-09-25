Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after buying an additional 2,538,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $17,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 161,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

