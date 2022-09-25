Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Sells $2,416,411.67 in Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,416,411.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

