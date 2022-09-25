Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 490.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,086 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

SMAR opened at $32.58 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

