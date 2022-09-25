Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 129.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

