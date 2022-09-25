Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 27.30 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.30 ($0.33) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,490 ($18.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,521.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,486.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,365.08. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($15.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,642 ($19.84).

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,540 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($15,109.71).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

