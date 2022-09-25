SnowSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,821.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $330,614.00 and $27,821.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071075 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10865723 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowSwap’s official website is snowswap.org/iearn.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.