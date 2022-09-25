SocialGood Price Down 4.8% This Week (SG)

SocialGood (SG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, SocialGood has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. SocialGood has a total market cap of $764,283.00 and approximately $347,844.00 worth of SocialGood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialGood coin can now be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SocialGood Coin Profile

SocialGood’s genesis date was July 14th, 2020. SocialGood’s total supply is 9,925,753 coins. SocialGood’s official Twitter account is @SoichiroTakaoka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SocialGood is socialgood-foundation.com.

SocialGood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Social Good Project targets global expansion of the world’s first social contribution token ecosystem (Social Good Ecosystem™) using the SocialGood cryptocurrency. The more participants do what they like within this autonomously distributed Social Good Ecosystem™, which utilizes AI and blockchains, the more they can improve society.The SocialGood project is project based on blockchain technology, supported by the Japanese government and led by professionals in the fintech field.SocialGood is developed with ERC-20 (Ethereum Request for Comments: Token Standard #20) based on Ethereum. Tokens have a function as membership rights. Users can join the Social Good Ecosystem™ by purchasing tokens.”

