Sologenic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.02 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $54.02 million and approximately $658,535.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,579,453 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sologenic

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

