Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SONN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
