Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

SONN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

