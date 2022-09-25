Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SO. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.58.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

SO opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $3,545,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 116.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.