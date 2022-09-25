SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

