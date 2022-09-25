SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.71

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.71 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 447870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,864 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 413,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

