SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.

