StaFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.85 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $34.85 million and $988,151.00 worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00091507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00031488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 109,816,870 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

