Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,708,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,983,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 517,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,520,000 after purchasing an additional 368,126 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Trading Down 2.2 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

STN opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

